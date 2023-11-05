Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 237,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,797 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 233,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

EEMV opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

