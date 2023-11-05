Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 480,466 Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,466 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.97.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

