Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) by 549.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,129 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infinite Acquisition were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFNT. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 8,371.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,071,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 1,058,799 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Infinite Acquisition by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 661,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 416,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Infinite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,493,000. Kim LLC increased its position in Infinite Acquisition by 1,274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Infinite Acquisition by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 259,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinite Acquisition stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

