Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GBBK stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.