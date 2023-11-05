Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Innospec comprises approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $86,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 108.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 80.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

