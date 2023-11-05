Royce & Associates LP Has $105.09 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.26% of Air Lease worth $105,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.