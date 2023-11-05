Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 19,085 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,677,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,794,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBCP opened at $106.38 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $121.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

About RBC Bearings

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

