YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,140.19

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.12 million and approximately $82,140.19 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00004311 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $80,974.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

