Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $606,915.33 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,106,720 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

