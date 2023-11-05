Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,091 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Clean Earth Acquisitions worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLIN. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Kim LLC grew its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 641,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 314,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 164,477 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLIN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

