Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,072 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 325,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.91 million, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.23. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.