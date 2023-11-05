55 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $642.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $454.33 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.69 and a 200-day moving average of $660.95.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

