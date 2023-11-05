SOLVE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $480,683.24 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $480,683.24 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.