Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $9.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00035354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

