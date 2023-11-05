Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical comprises about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.31% of Quaker Chemical worth $80,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 11.2 %

NYSE KWR opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 179.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.