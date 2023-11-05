Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,075.76

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $46.50 million and $12,075.76 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00009511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,849.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00203594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00686698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00482525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00143902 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,029,233 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

