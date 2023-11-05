Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0239

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Threshold has a total market cap of $239.22 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,347,495,918.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02466288 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $16,425,470.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

