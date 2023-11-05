MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $16.60 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $16.60 or 0.00047641 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.69 million and $4.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,885.81 or 1.00104701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,558,964 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.90220561 USD and is up 9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,736,781.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

