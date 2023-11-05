Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

