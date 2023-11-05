Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 28,641 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $24,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.95 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

