ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,679 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up approximately 13.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 20.41% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $63,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.3 %

IGHG stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3248 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.