Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

