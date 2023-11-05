Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

