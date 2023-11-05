13,664 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.