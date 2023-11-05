Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,717 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

