Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,856,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,499,214.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,500 in the last ninety days. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

