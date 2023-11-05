10,065 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2877 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

