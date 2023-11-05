Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 425,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 116,579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 172,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

