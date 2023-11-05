Versor Investments LP Has $605,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in HP were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

