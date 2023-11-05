Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $336.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.99. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

