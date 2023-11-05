Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 163 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,275,000.

Insulet Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $162.58 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

