Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

