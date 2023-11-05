Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $200,102,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $657.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $655.42 and a 200-day moving average of $675.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

