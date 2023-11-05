Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.