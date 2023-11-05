Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $386.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.04 and its 200 day moving average is $340.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $401.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

