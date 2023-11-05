VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $579.63

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 579.63 ($7.05) and traded as low as GBX 482 ($5.87). VP shares last traded at GBX 497.50 ($6.05), with a volume of 14,007 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 517.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 579.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.75 million, a PE ratio of 857.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

