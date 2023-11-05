Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Route1 shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

