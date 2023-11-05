Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 28.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EQR opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

