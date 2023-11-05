New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 14.6 %

NYSE:IT opened at $386.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $401.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.