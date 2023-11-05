Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $47.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

