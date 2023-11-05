Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $327.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

