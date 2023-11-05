Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.46 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

