Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98.
WEN stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.37.
In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
