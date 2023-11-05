Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $45.25 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

