Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

