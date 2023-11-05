TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $85.03 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

