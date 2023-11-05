TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.87. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

