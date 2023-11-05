Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 121.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

IQ opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

