Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,634 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.