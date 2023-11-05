Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 204,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 259,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Clayton Crolius purchased 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 126.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 93,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

